A new home away from home for your dog opens in South Fargo

Barks & Recreation is located at 5126 51st Ave S

FARGO, N.D. – Barks & Recreation celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting and tours of the new facility.

The day care is unique to the F-M area as it has equipment that can’t be found anywhere else in the area and offers specific curriculums for each pet.

“Kind of like taking your kid to daycare, we have different things that they would do that dogs are actually interested in doing. So, we’ve got fitness equipment for them to kind of keep them physically and mentally challenged. Along with art projects for them and little souvenirs that they take home then, bubbles, story time, everything tailored to things your dog enjoys doing,” Resort Manager Sarah Rommesmo said.

Barks & Recreation also offers longer term lodging as well as training.