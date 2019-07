Fatal Storage Unit Fire Ruled Accidental

Fargo Police Department says it appears the man was living inside

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Police Department is calling a fatal storage unit fire accidental.

The early Sunday morning fire killed 58–year–old Jonathan Liles of Fargo.

It happened at 1725 1st Avenue North.

Firefighters had the fire out in ten minutes and then discovered the man’s body.

Police say it appears Liles was living in the storage unit.