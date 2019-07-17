Google’s Digital Media Manager Talks About Online Ads with Local Businesses

FARGO, N.D. — In the age of social media, promoting your business or brand has never been more accessible.

Figuring out exactly the way to do it can seem overwhelming.

A Lunch & Learn event hosted by Prairie Den featured Google’s Digital Media Manager Matt Bergh.

He was there to teach participants how to improve their digital marketing skills using GoogleAds.

It’s a tool that claims to help you reach more customers and improve your online ads over time.

“The biggest takeaway is that there are other resources that I can go to, and then looking back and seeing how I can create more effective ads to reach more people,” said Downtown Yoga owner Dani Leverington.

The hour–long event encouraged attendees to bring a notebook and wear their thinking caps.