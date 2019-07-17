KVRR Chief Meteorologist Rob Kupec Takes To The Skies in Biplane

FARGO, N.D. – Some of the acts in this year’s Fargo AirSho are flying into town.

Mike Wiskus and his Lucas Oil biplane were one of the first in and he took KVRR Chief Meteorologist Rob Kupec up for a flight. They flew out over Mapleton and did some barrel roles, loop de loops and some straight up and down maneuvers.

Through it all Rob managed to mostly keep a smile on his face and he tells us his lunch stayed put.

The first of the Thunderbirds are expected to arrive Wednesday to take part in the Airsho Saturday and Sunday at Hector International Airport.