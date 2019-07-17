Mental Evaluation Ordered For Woman Accused of Shooting Two Men

TRAILL CO., ND — A mental evaluation has been ordered for the woman accused of shooting two men in Portland, North Dakota.

32-year-old Sadie Rix of Austin, Texas made her initial appearance in court.

Rix is charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

The two men wounded in the shooting in late June were treated and released from a Fargo hospital.

Authorities say Rix and the victims know each other.

She fled in a van after the shooting and held officers at bay for several hours.

Her next court date is set for July 31st.