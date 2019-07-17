Rep. Armstrong Slams President’s Tweets, Votes No On Resolution Condemning Them

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

….it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

WASHINGTON – Republican Congressman Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota slams President Trump’s tweets telling Congresswomen of color to “go back” to their home countries.

Three of the Congresswomen were born in the U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota emigrated from Somalia and is an American citizen.

Congressman Armstrong calls the tweets, “mean spirited and factually inaccurate.”

He goes on to say, “Engage them on policy all day long, but it’s just wrong to tell any U.S. citizen to ‘go back to where they came from.’ Attacking any citizen based on where they are from is never OK.”

On Tuesday the House passed a resolution 240-187 condemning “racist comments” from Mr. Trump. Mr. Armstrong voted no and Democratic Congressman Collin Peterson of Minnesota voted in favor of it. Four Republicans and one Independent voted yes.

North Dakota Democrat–Nonpartisan League Chairwoman Kylie Oversen released a statement on Congressman Armstrong’s vote saying, “It is truly disappointing Congressman Kelly Armstrong could not put politics aside and stand up to the President’s abhorrent message.”