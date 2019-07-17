Toddler Unharmed Thanks To Car Seat After Fargo Rollover

FARGO, N.D. – Two people are hospitalized and a toddler is safe after a rollover in South Fargo.

Crews responded around four o’clock to 25th Street and 26th Avenue South.

Fargo Police says a vehicle was north in the southbound lane.

That driver and a car in front of them swerved in the same directions hitting each other.

One vehicle rolled once, resting on its tires.

Authorities say an eight–month–old girl in that vehicle was properly strapped into a car seat, and is o.k.

A passenger in one vehicle and the driver of the other were taken to the hospital for non–life threatening injuries.

The man driving the vehicle that rolled has been cited for Driving Under Suspension and Reckless Driving.