Veterans Get Free Legal Advice at Fargo VA

FARGO, N.D. – A law firm, the Minnesota Assistance Counsel for Veterans and the Fargo V.A. hold a day-long legal advice clinic for veterans.

Direct representation services were free for low-income veterans. However, any veteran or active service member was able to get pro-bono legal advice.

Attorneys answered questions and helped with legal forms for wills, child support issues, housing and debt collection.

“We usually get somewhere between 30 and 35 individuals or couples that come through this process and we do everything all in one day, and it is very gratifying,” Attorney with Fredrikson and Byron Bill Guy said.

Fredrikson and Byron is a Minneapolis-based firm with offices in Fargo and Bismarck.