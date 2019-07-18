13th Fargo Airsho Ready to Take Flight

Gates open at 9 am both Saturday and Sunday, and the show starts at 11

FARGO, N.D.–The 13th annual Fargo Airsho is this weekend and performers are getting ready to show off their skills in the sky.

Gates open at 9 am both Saturday and Sunday, and the show starts at 11.

With more than 30,000 people expected to watch, pilots need to be on their A–game.

The Thunderbird’s and other planes and pilots will be doing routines.

One performer has won five national titles for aerobatics and says he is looking forward to putting on an entertaining show.

“It’s fantastic; I mean it’s a great experience. I can make this thing tumble end over end six times, the tail going over the nose, and do all kinds of crazy stuff with it. I will also be working with some of our red bull skydivers and you’ll see them they launch themselves out in a wing suit, we call them the flying squirrels, and they’ll go across the sky and then I’ll fly around them in formation,” said 5 time National Aerobatic Champion, Kirby Chambliss.

You can buy tickets online for $35 a day for adults, kids 11–17 are $15 and kids 10 and under get in for free.