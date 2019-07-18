Free Slides and Swimming Make For A Splashy Afternoon

The Moorhead Municipal Pool Hosted Its Annual 'Summer Splash' Event

MOORHEAD, MN. — Moorhead Municipal Pool hosted its annual Summer Splash with games, bouncy slides and free swimming.

Booths outside of the pool were set up by Essentia Health and Sanford Safe Kids.

The event also included free Pepsi products.

The event was cancelled last year because of bad weather.

Although attendance was a little lower than previous years, the diving contest was still a big hit.

“I didn’t think I was gonna get this far. I thought it was just going to be first contender and out, you know. I was dared to do it, and I was like, sure, why not?” said 2nd place winner Alex.

“I was just here for fun, and it wouldn’t have mattered what place I got. I still would’ve had fun,” said 1st place winner Ryan.

The winners received first and second place medals and goodie bags for their diving talents.