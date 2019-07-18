Sanford Health To Temporarily Stop Using Devices From One Of Its Surgeons

Sanford leaders say the suspension of the devices will remain until legal issues are resolved

SIOUX FALLS, SD — Sanford Health in Sioux Falls will stop using some medical devices manufactured by one of its surgeons as a federal investigation into their use is underway.

Sanford’s neurosurgeon Wilson Asfora owns a company that sells devices used in spine surgeries.

Two Sanford doctors in 2016 filed a lawsuit accusing Asfora of illegally profiting by using those devices in violation of anti-kickback laws.

The federal government is investigating the suit’s claims.

Sanford leaders say the suspension of the devices will remain until legal issues are resolved.

They say the allegations against Asfora have no merit.