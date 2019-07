ATV Crash Seriously Injures Fergus Falls Man

LIDGERWOOD, N.D. – A Fergus Falls man was seriously injured in an ATV crash near Lidgerwood.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at around 2:00 p.m. Friday at Vinnie’s Mud Bog.

Authorities say 19-year-old Weston Arntson was thrown from an ATV when he made a turn and rolled the vehicle over. He was airlifted to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo where his condition is not known.