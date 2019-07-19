Dash Cam Footage Shows Moment Runaway Bus Is Stopped Near Granite Falls

GRANITE FALLS, MN — Newly-released dash cam video shows how a sheriff’s deputy and a firefighter helped stop a runaway bus.

It all happened Wednesday near Granite Falls, Minnesota, about an hour and a half south of Alexandria.

The bus driver was having a medical emergency and the bus hit several cars on Highway 212.

No one else was on board.

Deputy Sheriff Eric Diekmann and Granite Falls Fireman Greg Meyer worked together to stop the bus.

Diekmann used the brakes of his squad car to slow the bus down.

Once the vehicle was almost stopped, Meyer stopped his personal vehicle, opened the door to the bus and was able to stop it and put it in park.

The 70-year-old bus driver, Brian Fuller of Renville, was taken to the hospital.

His condition is unknown.