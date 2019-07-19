Great Plains Food Bank gets thousands of dollars in donations

FARGO N.D -For some families, getting food to the table can be difficult.

That’s why the North Dakota AFL–CIO raised over five thousand dollars.

The group raised the money from a silent auction and presented the check to Great Plains Food Bank.

Local unions donated items to raise money in the fight against hunger.

All the money will provide more than 16 thousand meals those in need.

“There is a need. People are hungry. Figures come and go, but four out of 10 children under the age of 10 in North Dakota go to bed hungry. In a state like North Dakota, and a country like this, that shouldn’t happen,” Said Ralph Honda Vice President of Northern Valley Labor Council Grand Forks.

Honda says the best way you can help is to donate both money and your time to a local food bank.