Klobuchar Reaches Polling Threshold For September Debate, Still Must Meet Donor Level

She is the eighth candidate to hit the polling requirement

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Amy Klobuchar has reached the polling threshold to qualify for the Democratic presidential debate in September, though she still needs to reach the donor requirement.

Klobuchar got her fourth qualifying poll by getting 4 percent support in the CBS News/YouGov poll of likely Democratic voters in Iowa.

Klobuchar will now need to hit 130,000 individual donors.

Her campaign said this month that Klobuchar has more than 100,000 donors and is “on track.”

Six have already reached both the polling and donor threshold.

The September debate in Houston will be hosted by ABC News.

Klobuchar long ago qualified for the July debate, to be held next week in Detroit and hosted by CNN.