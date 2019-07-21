Ms. Mitchell B-25 Bomber Returns to Fargo Airsho

The World War II plane was built in November 1944

FARGO, N.D. — A certain lady is drawing a lot of attention to herself at the Fargo Airsho and her name is Ms. Mitchell.

She’s a B–25 Mitchell or medium bomber that was built in November 1944 and used during World War II.

After the war, she was used for training purposes.

Rides in Ms. Mitchell go for $450 to help with restoration costs. Aside from fundraising, the aircraft is used to educate passengers about the war.

“There are a lot of lessons to be learned as far as selflessness and coming together as a team. We really haven’t had a whole lot of events that have brought the nation together as much as World War II did and I think there’s still a lot to be learned from that.”

He says Ms. Mitchell is one of the only World War II planes you’ll find at the Airsho.