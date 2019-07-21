Standing Rock Sioux To Show Support For Native Hawaiians During Telescope Dispute

Many of them consider Mauna Kea Volcano to be sacred land

MAUNA KEA, HI — Standing Rock Sioux tribal members are showing solidarity with Native Hawaiians who oppose the construction of a huge telescope on the Mauna Kea volcano.

At least 34 people, mostly elders, were arrested as officials tried to start building the 1.6 billion dollar telescope again.

Many of them consider Mauna Kea to be sacred land.

Standing Rock Sioux are gathering Sunday night at the epicenter of the Dakota Access pipeline protests which was supported by many native Hawaiians.

They will have prayers and song in support of their opposition efforts.