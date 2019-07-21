Two Moorhead People Are Killed After Driver Runs Stop Sign And Hits Their Vehicle

WILKIN COUNTY, MN — Two people from Moorhead died in a crash in Wilkin County Saturday night.

Police say 26-year-old Justin Helgeson from Coon Valley, Wisconsin was driving a pickup when he blew through the stop sign at County Road 30 and Highway 9.

Helgeson hit a vehicle driven by 62-year-old Margaret O’Neill killing her and 62-year-old passenger Thomas Burton.

Helgeson was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers do not suspect alcohol played a role in the collision.