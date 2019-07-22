Kids Learn Wonders of Baking at Cupcake Camp

THE TWO-DAY CLASS TEACHES THEM HOW TO MAKE CUPCAKES FROM BEGINNING TO END

FARGO, N.D. – If your kid loves baking, your kitchen probably ends up covered in flour and sugar more often than you’d like.

A two–day summer camp is teaching youngsters how to make their own cupcakes in a commercial kitchen, leaving the mess outside of the house.

Kids learn to make everything from scratch, including the batter and frosting.

The first day of class is for making the cupcakes and the second day is for designing them.

“It’s good for kids to have exposure to many different things. I have two boys and they play sports, right? They don’t care much about what I do in the kitchen. One of my sons actually does enjoy baking, but I think for some kids it’s just another outlet for them, a creative expression, something they can enjoy and learn, and some of them may take it on further in their lives,” said Libby Martin of Libby’s Cupcakes Etc.

The participants make and design a dozen cupcakes that they get to take home and show off.