Moorhead City Council Votes to Recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day

"She asked me why are you crying, and I said I'm crying because I'm happy," said Chalsey Snyder, Treasure for the Fargo Native American Commission

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The City of Moorhead votes to create a new holiday.

“She asked me why are you crying, and I said I’m crying because I’m happy,” said Chalsey Snyder, Treasure for the Fargo Native American Commission.

The city council voted 7 to 1 in favor of the resolution, recognizing Indigenous Peoples’ Day on the second Monday of October.

The only council member who voted ‘no’ was 4th ward council member Steve Gehrtz.

“What I really hope is that people start to see is that we are valued and the history of this land is valued,” said Heather Keeler, from the Human Rights Commission.

The indigenous community is excited for this new chapter.

“I am beyond excited, I really truly appreciate the opportunity for not just myself but for the community members to be heard and for the understanding from the city council, whether agreeing or dissenting to honoring people like my daughter and our ancestors and where we came from,” added Snyder smiling.

“It’s really important to me because the work that I do, I find it really empowering to do the work with my ancestors on my shoulders and to know that I’m here to make a difference for the next generation of this is just a pivotal moment to make a change so that my kids and their kids and generations to come have an opportunity to learn about their culture,” added Keeler.

They also hope to teach the community about their history.

“I just think it’s really important, and an opportunity for the city and for everyone, regardless of race, cultural or ethnic identity to learn. Having a cultural day that is specific to one community and one identity is an opportunity for everybody to come in and learn about that community in a safe way that is open and accessible to everybody,” added Snyder.

And that this holiday will be celebrated for years to come.

“I think the biggest thing we look forward to is that it sets the foundation for the whole community to get involved. I think it stems with the education system so our kids and our next generations can start to hear about the land and the people who were here generations before it was ever discovered,” added Keeler.

We have a link of the full video of the city council meeting here.