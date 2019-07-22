NDSU Men’s Basketball Elongates Season with August Trip to Puerto Rico

The Bison will add 10 practices and play exhibition games on the island beginning August 4

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – The North Dakota State men’s basketball team will get an early start on the 2019-20 season with a trip to Puerto Rico from Aug. 3-10.

The Bison will play three exhibition games while on the island – Sunday, Aug. 4, in Ponce; Wednesday, Aug. 7, in Rincon; and Friday, Aug. 9, in San Juan.

“We are excited for this opportunity to grow and challenge ourselves as a group,” said NDSU head coach David Richman. “This gives us a chance to immerse our three new guys who joined us this summer, and at the same time, work to build on the successes we experienced last season.”

“As important as the on-court things are, we’re also looking forward to strengthening the bonds of our team and learning from the great people of Puerto Rico,” said Richman.

NCAA basketball teams are permitted to take a foreign tour no more than every four years, and teams are allowed 10 extra practices to prepare at home before departure. The Bison started those extra practice sessions on July 8.

The Bison won the Summit League Tournament title in 2019, earning their third NCAA Tournament appearance in the past six seasons.