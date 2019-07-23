29th Annual Paws Walk Raises Money for Homeward Animal Shelter

The Fundraiser included a half-mile walk for pet-lovers

FARGO, N.D. — The mission of Homeward Animal Shelter is to find their dogs and cats a home, but before they can fit them perfectly with a new family, they need to be able to give them the best care possible.

That is where the annual Paws Walk comes in.

“All the money goes back directly to benefit the dogs and cats of homeward animal shelter while they are waiting for their forever homes,” Homeward Animal Shelter marketing director, Heather Klefstad, said.

The half-mile party-walk raises money to feed the shelter’s animals, provide them a place to stay and ensure they have the best care possible.

“We rescue and re-home over a thousand animals a year, so of course it takes a lot of money to care for those animals and veterinary care is one of the biggest things that we do for them,” Klefstad explains. “All the animals that come through our doors receive a basic wellness exam when they come to us, but in addition to that, there is so many animals that need that above and beyond care.”

And it’s the people all around the Fargo-Moorhead area that go above and beyond to make sure the yearly fundraiser does everything it can for these pets in need.

“It is so much fun seeing how the community comes out and supports our shelter,” says Klefstad. “It is just fun to see them come out, just pet lovers in general, come out with their dogs.”

For many of the guests in attendance, it’s a chance to give back to those in their lives who have truly been a mans-best-friend.

“I’ve had dogs all my life. I grew up with them so they have been a part of our family forever,” Homeward Animal Shelter foster parent, Mike Reese, said. “Dogs give you that unconditional love. You read about that and you see that all the time, but there is nothing like experiencing it first hand. I just love being around them and it’s a pleasure to volunteer and foster them and be part of a process to find them a forever home.”