Man Found Dead in Ditch Near Wyndmere Identified

Sheriff's Deputy Steve Gjerdevig says the situation is still under investigation.

UPDATE – The Richland County Sheriff’s Office has identified a dead man found in a ditch as 72-year-old Patrick Fields of Wyndmere.

Initial autopsy reports show his death was “probably not caused by the UTV crash.” It does show Fields had “numerous medical issues.”

NEAR WYNDMERE, N.D. – The Richland County Sheriff’s Office was called to a dead man lying in a ditch around 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police located the man northwest of Wyndmere and discovered a UTV side by side next to the ditch the body was found in.

The deceased man was taken to Grand Forks for an autopsy.

Sheriff’s Deputy Steve Gjerdevig says the situation is still under investigation.