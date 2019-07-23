MN Republican Lawmaker Requests Ethics Investigation Against Rep. Omar

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – A Minnesota Republican state legislator calls Congresswoman Ilhan Omar the most corrupt politician in Minnesota history.

State Rep. Steve Drazkowski of Mazeppa and Judicial Watch want an ethics investigation done. They say Omar may have committed immigration fraud by marrying someone they say is her brother, an allegation Omar has denied.

Omar came to the U.S. as a refugee from Somalia.

Drazkowski asked the House Ethics Committee to investigate and Judicial Watch’s request went to the Office of Congressional Ethics.

“What I can’t stand is fraud and lying. And I’ve seen that repeatedly over and over again,” Rep. Drazkowski explained.

A spokesman for Omar has not responded to the comments.

Previous complaints from Drazkowski from when she was a state lawmaker led to findings that Omar violated state rules on use of campaign funds.