Paws and Pints Blood Drive for Dogs

The Red River Animal Emergency hospital is hosting Paws and Pints Blood Drive

FARGO, N.D.– Dogs are donating blood to save their friends.

The Red River Animal Emergency hospital is hosting Paws and Pints Blood Drive.

Dogs need to be between one and eight years old, weigh more than 50 pounds and be up to date on vaccines.

Mercedes is a long time donor and she has already reached one gallon worth of donations.

Participating pooches receive a goodie bag filled with treats and toys and could end up on the hero wall.

The hospital says one donation could help save up to three dogs.

“Diseases and trauma often ends up requiring animals to get blood transfusions just like in humans, so the only way we can get that is by having donors or ordering it from a commercial blood bank,” says Carlene Ternes, Licensed Vet Tech.

If you want to see if your dog is eligible to donate, make an appointment to get them tested at the animal hospital.