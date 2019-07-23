Vitalant’s Annual “Save Our Summer” Blood Drive Kicks Off

The need for blood donations is highest during the summer

FARGO, N.D. — Summer is a time for lots of fun, but unfortunately it’s also when the need for blood donations increases.

Vitalant’s annual summer blood drive is hoping to see 500 donors throughout the week.

Blood donated goes to 70 hospitals in the area, and Vitalant is looking for donors of all blood types.

The minimum age to donate is 16.

The entire process, including a health–history questionnaire, takes about 45 minutes to an hour.

“During the summer months people are busier, their calendars fill up with vacations, lots of things to do, so that sometimes takes priority, when the actual need for blood goes up during the summer months. It just doesn’t match up. We’re challenging anyone who has given in the past or first time donors to step up at this time,” Katie Bartelson, donor recruitment representative for Vitalant, said.

The Blood Drive will run from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.