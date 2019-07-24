A new service center for The Village opens in Fargo

The Village has 15 locations in Minnesota and North Dakota.

Fargo, ND — To celebrate, an open house was held to allow the public to tour the new building.

There were two previous service centers in Fargo that have been now been put into one building.

The larger center will also provide more opportunities to help the mental needs of the surrounding community.

“We’re excited about the way we can provide more integrated service delivery for our clients so we can have crossover between different programs. And then also the area provides room for growth. So we’re set for meeting the needs of the community,” Village CEO Jeff Pederson said.