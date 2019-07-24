Bemidji, East Grand Forks Secure Wins in Sub-State 14 Legion Tournament

Bemidji defeated Fergus Falls 6-3, East Grand Forks shutout Detroit Lakes 3-0

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Action began in the Sub-State 14 American Legion Baseball Tournament on Wednesday at Washington Park in Detroit Lakes.

Bemidji got the better of Fergus Falls with a 6-3 win to advance in the winner’s bracket.

East Grand Forks finished the day with a shutout over the host team, as they took down Detroit Lakes 3-0.

Bemidji and East Grand Forks will now meet on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in the next round of play.