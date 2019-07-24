Committee Passes Hoeven’s Air Traffic Control Shortage Bill

WASHINGTON – The Senate Commerce Committee passes a bill introduced by North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven to address an Air Traffic Controller shortage.

The measure would allow the FAA to prioritize hiring veterans and graduates of FAA Certified Collegiate Training Initiative schools like the University of North Dakota. Hoeven says those schools have a higher retention rate during ATC qualification training.

“The University of North Dakota has the top Air Traffic Control program in the country. No question about it. And so this legislation will help make sure that those candidates get into Air Traffic Control positions on the basis of merit,” Sen. Hoeven explained.

The bill now heads to the full Senate for consideration.