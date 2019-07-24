Four Local Heroes Awarded with Citizens Lifesaving Award

THEY HELPED SAVE A MAN'S LIFE AFTER HE HAD A HEART ATTACK WHILE GOLFING

Moorhead, Minn. — A mixture of CPR, courage and adrenaline led four local heroes to receive the Citizens Lifesaving Award from F-M Ambulance.

On June 15, Michael Bakken was golfing with his next-door neighbors when suddenly, he collapsed.

He said he, “Never, never expected cardiac arrest.”

What his neighbors/golf partners and two other heroes did in that moment saved his life.

Working together, they performed CPR, checked his pulse, and continued compressions until emergency responders arrived.

Now, Troy and Brenna Balken, Dan Allen and Mike Muhonen are receiving the Citizens Lifesaving Award for their urgency that day.

“That day was definitely not planned, trying to save someone. And I was amazed at how I had training 25 years ago and how it came back so easily to remember. So just taking the class one time, I think, is good for everyone because it does stick with you and it’s something that can save someone’s life,” said Allen.

CPR doubles and sometimes triples a person’s chance of survival. Without it, it’s likely Bakken wouldn’t have survived.

Officials say about 100 heart attacks happen every year in the Fargo-Moorhead area. Sanford provides CPR and first aid training classes as well as free take–home training kits.