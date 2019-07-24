Locals React to Mueller Hearings

Both hearings were televised and some are not sure what or who they should believe

FARGO, N.D.– Former Special Counsel Robert Muller faced questions in two different hearings about his findings in the investigation into Russian collusion in the 2016 election.

We talked with people in our area who shared their thoughts on what happened.

Some say the questioning was just another back and forth between Democrats and Republicans trying to get the upper hand.

While, Mueller’s testimony leaves others are unsure of what’s next.

“It’s just frustrating when you know that all of the questions coming out, regardless of who they are coming from, are very jaded by the person’s personal political opinion, and that you can’t really trust that either side is trying to get to the truth of the matter they are just trying to win political points for their side,” said Jessica Korynta of Moorhead.

“It affects all of us whether or not our president was conspiring or obstructed justice. I think everyone should care about that. It was very intensive but it will be interesting to see where it goes from here,” said Bridget McManamon of the F-M area.

To watch the full video of the hearings, click here.