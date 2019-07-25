Fargo Police Looking For Missing Teenager

They are looking to locate Kaitlyn Heinonen, who is 16 years old, 5'9", approximately 205 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

FARGO, ND — Fargo Police want you help in finding a missing juvenile.

She also has a tattoo “Dorothy” above a rose on her right shoulder.

It is unknown what she was last wearing, and her last known location was at My Place Hotel, 2555 55 St. S.

If you have any information as to her whereabouts, please call 701.451.7660