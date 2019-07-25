Local Dairy Queens Host Miracle Treat Day Fundraiser

FARGO, N.D.– Local Dairy Queens are hosting the 14th annual Miracle Treat Day.

The fundraiser is for the Children’s Miracle Network benefiting Sanford Children’s Hospital.

Participating Dairy Queens will donate $1 or more for every blizzard and blizzard coupon purchased during the day.

9–year–old Miracle Network Child Jade Hewson, was at the Dairy Queen on Prosperity Way to thank people for their help.

He even got to go behind the scenes to help the Dairy Queen workers make the blizzards.

“Sanford has been a big part of Jades life growing up, he spent some time in the NICU and we’ve done a lot of volunteering just to give back to the hospital since he’s been born. So it really means a lot to be able to give back and help support the hospital,” Jade’s Mom Danielle Hewson said.

“Thank you for helping the kids,” Jade Hewson said.

Three other locations in the Fargo Moorhead area also hosted Miracle Network Children for the event.