Mapleton Shed Fire Produces 15 Ft. Flames

MAPLETON, N.D. – Fire crews respond quickly to a shed fire in Mapleton Thursday afternoon.

Fire officials say the flames at a shed on the 300 block of 5th Avenue shot up 15 feet high. They add they weren’t concerned about the fire spreading even though there are trees nearby.

