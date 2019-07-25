Scheels to Host 16th Annual Hunting Expo

THE EVENT WILL FEATURE FAN FAVORITES AS WELL AS NEW VENDORS

FARGO, N.D. — Scheels has been preparing for its 16th annual Hunting Expo for nearly a year, and it’s finally right around the corner.

This year’s event includes classics like the dog-jumping competition, as well as some new businesses, including waterfall, archery and barbecue vendors.

The expo will have a “mini food court” feel. Barbecue vendors are the main focus, but Scoop N Dough will also be there to cool people down.

The expo also features Troy Landry of Swamp People.

“I just love working with all the vendors that come through. We all are like a family, so it’s kind of fun to see. You know, you think of them like cousins and aunts and uncles that you haven’t seen for a year and then everybody comes back together,” said event leader Caryn Olson.

The event is happening Friday from 9 to 8 and Saturday from 9 to 5 in the Scheels parking lot on 45th Street.