Student Finds 65 Million Year Old Skull In North Dakota

BADLANDS, ND — A college student made a discovery of a lifetime in the badlands of North Dakota.

Harrison Duran teamed up with Professor Michael Kjelland on a paleontology dig, and discovered a triceratops skull.

Experts say the bones date back to the late cretaceous period, about 65 million years ago.

The pair isn’t saying exactly where they found the skull, but they believe more bones will be found there.

They named the dinosaur Alice after the landowner.