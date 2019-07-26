Fans Meet The Herd During Bison Tailgate Tour

BARNESVILLE, Minn. – The wheels on the bus go round and round and so are NDSU coaches.

They are make their way across the valley to get fans excited for the upcoming season.

Here in Barnesville this big ol bus right behind me is making just one of many stops that are getting NDSU coaches off the campus and into the community to go meet fans.

Bison fans got to score some free gear like t–shirts and signs to commemorate the 4 day bus trip. Organizers say they had one goal in mind going into it.

“Thank the Bison fans and the Pioneer customers for supporting us all year long,” said Senior Director of External Operations Troy Goergen

Great to meet the people and start talking about Bison since the season is fast approaching,” said Troy

And also they’re helping start the next generation.

“What’s been great about the tour is the number of kids that have been out here we see them as future Bison, future students or future athletes it’s great to spread that bison pride at a young age,” said Troy.

They’re also showcasing some of the new faces at the school like Women’s Basketball Coach Jory Collins.

“It’s really my first chance to get out and meet some people outside of Fargo. Couldn’t of picked a better day to mingle and get too know some people,” Said Coach Collins.

As coaches were able to get up on the podium and talk about the upcoming season and the expectations for the teams they reminded everyone what this day is about. The fans.

“We wanted to come and get our signs and show our pride and enjoy a beautiful day,” said Bison fan Joyce Morton

For fans like Joyce who’s been cheering on the football team for over a decade, she also has a special connection to a very famous former Bison Quarterback.

“Carson Wentz’s grandmother on his mother’s side and my grandmother were sisters,” Said Joyce

While Joyce is excited for The Herd to get back on the football field, organizers and coaches say they love that the community is behind the team and that they can’t wait to give the fans another great year.

If you want to catch the tour bus you can see them next Tuesday in Mahnomen for 11 to 1 at Select