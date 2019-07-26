Fargo Police Searching For Missing Man

FARGO, N.D. – Police need your help finding a missing man.

Rodney Lajimodiere is 62-years-old, is 5’6″ tall, weighs 180 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Authorities say Lajimodiere has not been in contact with his family in about a month. He was staying at the Grand Inn in Fargo, but is no longer there.

If you have information as to where Rodney may be, call 701-235-4493.