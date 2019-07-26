Fargo Woman Dragged By Horse, Dies in Otter Tail County

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. – A Fargo woman is dead after being dragged by a horse in Otter Tail County.

Deputies responded to the 38000 block of Beaver Dam Road near Star Lake around 11:00 Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office says the 47–year–old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say it appears she was walking with the horse using a lead rope wrapped around her arm.

The woman’s name will be released after her family is notified.