“You’re My Hero” Eagles Fan Gets A Hug From Carson Wentz

Eagles post video on their Twitter page, #EaglesCamp | #FlyEaglesFly

PHILADELPHIA, PA — “You’re My Hero”.

A young Eagles fan meets his hero Carson Wentz outside Eagles practice.

The Philadelphia Eagles posted the exchange on their Twitter page Friday morning.

According to FOX29 in Philadelphia, the little boy is Giovanni Hamilton, who is battling a rare genetic disorder.

Giovanni was there with family and other youngsters waiting to meet some of their favorite Eagles players.

When superstar quarterback Carson Wentz approached Giovanni and his family immediately became emotional.

Wentz greeted the Williamsport, Pennsylvania native with a hug and recalled meeting the boy at a practice in previous years.

The quarterback then asked if Giovanni had been there watching practice, and how he had been doing.

That’s when Gionvanni teared up and uttered, “You’re my hero.”