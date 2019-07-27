Final Weekend of Horse Racing at North Dakota Horse Park

About six dozen horses competed in eight races Saturday

FARGO, N.D. — Break out those Derby hats and lawn chairs; it’s the final weekend for horse racing at the North Dakota Horse Park.

Races have been going on throughout July. About six dozen horses competed in eight races today.

Organizers say tomorrow they’re expecting to see the biggest day in terms of purse money. That’s the amount of money given to the horse owners who finish at the top of the competition.

“[People] appreciate this is right in the backyard here in Fargo, cheap entertainment, $5 to get in, you don’t even have to know anything about racing, you don’t have to make a bet if you don’t want to. We think we’re some of the best value entertainment in the F–M area,” Mike Schmitz, president of the ND Horse Park Foundation, said.

There were lots of activities for Kids’ Day at the race. Tomorrow is Ladies’ Day, which includes a Derby hat contest.