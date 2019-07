Black Bear Spotted Near Fosston

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says they received a report of one wandering near town

FOSSTON, Minn. — People in Fosston, Minnesota need to keep a watchful eye for a black bear.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says one may be wandering near town.

Police responded after someone saw the bear in the 600 block of 9th Street Northwest.

Deputies came up empty after searching in the area.

If you see it, call the sheriff’s office and do not approach the bear.