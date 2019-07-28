Devils Lake Man Killed After Hitting Power Pole

North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened on Highway 20, south of Devils Lake

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — A Devils Lakes man is dead after his vehicle hit a large power pole.

The crash happened at 6:30 Saturday night.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 52-year-old man was driving south on Highway 20, three and a half miles south of Devils Lake when his truck left the road and struck the pole.

The truck then caught fire.

The victim’s name is not being released until the family is notified.