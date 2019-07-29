Fargo Woman Who Died After Being Dragged By a Horse is Identified

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN – Bertha Wood, 47 years old, of Fargo was identified as the woman dragged by a horse and killed in Otter Tail County.

Deputies responded to the 38000 block of Beaver Dam Road near Star Lake around 11:00 last Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office says Wood was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say it appears she was walking with the horse using a lead rope wrapped around her arm.

Services for Wood will be held tomorrow in Oakes, North Dakota at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.