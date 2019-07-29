Fargo Woman Who Died After Being Dragged By a Horse is Identified
Deputies responded to the 38000 block of Beaver Dam Road near Star Lake around 11:00 Friday morning.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN – Bertha Wood, 47 years old, of Fargo was identified as the woman dragged by a horse and killed in Otter Tail County.
The sheriff’s office says Wood was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities say it appears she was walking with the horse using a lead rope wrapped around her arm.
Services for Wood will be held tomorrow in Oakes, North Dakota at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.