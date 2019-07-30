Fargo Police Confirm No Criminal Report Filed In U.S. Attorney Crash Investigation
FARGO, ND — We have an update on a minor crash on July 18 involving North Dakota U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley.
A Fargo Police Department spokesperson confirms that no criminal report is being filed.
Authorities say the former Lieutenant Governor and another person exchanged information at the scene.
The other person filed a crash report and police investigated.