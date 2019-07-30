Former Grand Forks County Prosecutor Confirmed As Federal Judge In North Dakota

The Senate voted 68-22 Tuesday to select Peter Welte to fill the vacancy left by former U.S. District Court Judge Ralph Erickson.

WASHINGTON, DC – An attorney and former Grand Forks County prosecutor has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as a federal judge in North Dakota.

The Senate voted 68-22 Tuesday to select Peter Welte to fill the vacancy left by former U.S. District Court Judge Ralph Erickson, who was confirmed last year to serve on the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Welte was the Grand Forks County state’s attorney from 2002 to 2015. He received his undergraduate degree in agricultural economics from North Dakota State University in 1989 and graduated from the University of North Dakota law school in 1997.

Sen. John Hoeven of North Dakota says Welte has the “right background” for the position and brings “a wealth of experience” to the bench.

Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement today after the U.S. Senate confirmed former Grand Forks County State’s Attorney Peter Welte to serve as a U.S. District Court judge for North Dakota.

“Congratulations to Peter Welte on his confirmation as a U.S. District Court judge for North Dakota,” Burgum said. “His exceptional skills as a litigator, his passion for public service and his unwavering commitment to the rule of law make him an excellent selection for a federal judgeship. He will serve the people of North Dakota and this great nation well. We thank President Trump for nominating Peter and are grateful to Senators Hoeven and Cramer for their efforts to secure his confirmation.”