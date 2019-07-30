Latest Crime Spree Could Have Been Inspired By Kidnapping Of Teen Last Fall

The Chippewa County sheriff says Ritchie German Jr. killed three of his family members and later killed a 24-year-old woman

CHIPPEWA CO., WI — Authorities in Wisconsin say a man suspected of killing four people may have been imitating the abduction last year of teenager Jayme Closs.

The Chippewa County sheriff says Ritchie German Jr. killed three of his family members and later killed a 24-year-old woman at another home before killing himself.

German used a shotgun to blast his way into the woman’s home, and then shot and wounded her parents.

Authorities also say German left his car running with items inside that suggested similarities to the Closs case.

“We, the sheriff’s department along with the Village of Lake Hallie Police Department arrived at the residence,” said Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk. “Uh, we located two people that were deceased, one being the shooter.”

Jayme Closs was abducted from her parents’ home last fall in Barron, just 40 miles from the site of the most recent killings.

Jayme’s parents were killed, but she eventually escaped from her abductor.