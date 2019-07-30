Major Progress Made on Demers Avenue Reconstruction Project in Grand Forks

Workers poured 33 feet of concrete over the weekend

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Major progress is being made on the Demers Avenue Reconstruction Project.

Construction on Demers runs from Third to Sixth Street North.

Once that phase of the project is done in mid–August, Demers will open, and sections of Third Street will close for the next phase.

The project is designed to repair the road, update the sidewalk and add lights.

“It’s going to be absolutely beautiful downtown. It’ll really make the downtown come alive. We’re a part of Grand Forks so it’s really a nice project we are able to be in and a part of,” Joan Ryan Mangino, PR Coordinator for construction company Strata, said.

The entire project is expected to be done in mid–November. For maps of the construction work, click here.