Sandy’s Donuts Pairs with PATH to Support Local Families and Kids

The Donut Shop is Donating 10 percent of its Proceeds from the Day to the Charity

FARGO, N.D. — It’s okay to let yourself indulge in a sweet treat for once. After all, it’s for charity.

Sandy’s Donuts is pairing with PATH to support local families. Both of its locations in West Fargo and Fargo are donating 10 percent of their proceeds from the day to the charity.

PATH focuses on individualized support for children, crisis planning, monthly treatment meetings and keeping families in their homes.

“It’s nice to be involved with a local nonprofit like PATH, because one hundred percent of the proceeds that we raise stay right here within our community to support our local kids and families,” said PATH Regional Development Director Colleen Hardy.

Sandy’s has already sold about 6,000 donuts and counting.