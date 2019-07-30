Sodbuster Statue Will Return To Downtown Fargo

Scott Bishop, a land designer hired by the city and has been working on plans for about a year.

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo city leaders have taken another step for the first phase of the new Fargo Civic Plaza, approving the hiring of a design manager for the project and the design of what’s called the “Sodbuster Landscape.”

The Sodbuster is a famous sculpture that stood for nearly 40-years at Broadway and Main in downtown Fargo and is undergoing restoration before being moved to the new plaza where it will be a major feature.

He said “We are doing our best to keep on track” to make sure the monument is installed by by late September or early October :

Bishop said the under terms of a $150,000 grant, the Sodbuster sculpture must be displayed yet this year, so that portion of the plaza project must be completed soon.

That phase will take up only a small portion of the 300,000 square foot plaza.